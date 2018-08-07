March 8, 1942 – July 30, 2018
Linda Lee (Scott) Olson, 76, died July 30, 2018 in Albany.
Linda was born in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Donald and Helen Scott. She was the last surviving of siblings, Donna, Clinton and Robert Scott. Linda graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, class of 1960, going on to work with Equitable Finance.
She married Donald J. Olson on September 11, 1965.
In 1971, Linda and Don moved to Albany, where they were both active members at Springhill Country Club.
Linda is survived by son, Jeremy; daughter, Andrea; one grandchild; and her partner of 11 years, Dave Jackson.
Linda enjoyed painting, travel, movies, reading, working outdoors, and the Oregon Coast. Linda loved to talk and made friends with all those she met. She will be missed.
Linda’s celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 17. The open house/potluck will be at Jack Scott Farms, 33763 Tennessee Road, Lebanon.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
For questions, please call 541-928-3349.
