Linda Lee Bilyeu

November 13, 1947 - December 9, 2022

Linda Lee Bilyeu, 75, of Albany lost her long and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Albany to Robert and Velva Cosler; she was the first of four children. She grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1965. She married Steven Krieger in March of 1968 and had two amazing children who she loved very much. They divorced in 1978.

In June of 1995, Linda married her soul mate, Jim Bilyeu and added two wonderful step-children to her family. Together they made a beautiful life and a welcoming home to all.

Linda worked as a medical receptionist for several offices and retired in 2009 from Albany OB-GYN. During her career, she received Employee of the Year with First Care Physicians. The award was chosen by her co-workers who said, "She always puts others first and is always thoughtful, generous and kind."

Linda cherished her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and spent a great deal of time at the library and organizing her book lists. She had a special talent of making everyone who met her feel comfortable immediately.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jim Bilyeu; step-father Edward Seto; sisters Sue Robbins and husband Gerald of Montana; Gayle Dennis of Ohio; brother Steve Cosler and wife Dorice of Oregon; daughter Kimberly Buchan and husband Lee of Florida; daughter Julie Jester and husband Lance of Oregon, step-daughter Laura Bilyeu of Oregon; step-son Jeff Bilyeu of Oregon and numerous beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cosler and Velva Cosler-Seto.

Arrangements and guest book are being made by Aasum-Dufour funeral home. No service will be held. Donations can be made In Linda's memory to Lumina Hospice or Galactosemia Foundation.