February 12,1942 - February 14, 2023

Linda Karen (Klein) Lees was a voracious reader throughout her 81 years, but the best story she left us with was the one she lived.

Her Memorial Service will be Friday, March 10th at 1pm at First Christian Church in Albany, Oregon. All who know her are welcome to join us in celebrating her beautiful life.

The last page of her story occurred on February 14, 2023 with her immediate family by her side.

Her story began on February 12, 1942, as the child of German immigrants. She and her older sister, Barbara, were raised in Teaneck, NJ, where their father William Klein was a local butcher and their mother Catherine, "Kitty", was an amazing homemaker who had a reputation for her spritz cookies and German potato salad. Linda graduated from Teaneck High School in 1960 and her love of literature led her to both major in English and earn a teaching credential from Montclair State College (NJ) in 1964.

Linda's chapter in romance began the evening that John "Jack" Lees appeared on her parents' doorstep for a blind date. It lasted for 59 years, and on Valentine's Day became eternal.

Her next chapter was one of satisfying employment, where she shared her love of reading to high schoolers in Newark, NJ. When Jack had a medical residency in Temple, Texas, Linda began teaching high school there, and as yearbook advisor, sold her last ad the day before her daughter, Lory, was born.

Linda thrived in her chapter of motherhood, adding Kristine to the family two years later. Shortly thereafter, Jack opened his medical practice in Albany, Oregon, and Linda didn't miss a beat. There, she became director of the preschool at the First Christian Church.

Linda was careful to always write philanthropy into her pages. She was involved with Habitat for Humanity, the Pastoral Counseling Center, FISH (foodbank), the Albany Carousel (where she designed the Lioness "Peace"), First Christian Church youth mission trips, and Community meals.

Literature served as a gateway to the many cultures to which she traveled. It was a bridge to the many lifelong friendships she formed in book groups. And it was a constant in her life, educating, entertaining and inspiring her.

Linda created many exciting adventures in her chapters of travel, exploring the world with her friends and family. She often traveled as part of a quartet of women, traversing the globe: India, Italy, Egypt, Holland, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Zimbabwe, other countries and states. Linda understood that the journey was as important as the destination, and traveled by river cruise, bus, airplane, train and bicycle.

Unsurprisingly, her life was like so many of the novels that she treasured; humbly born, she lived a life of love and adventure. Her passing leaves us bereft. We wish we could have one more chapter with her.

Linda's story will continue with her husband Dr. John Lees, daughters; Lory Sarlo and Kristine Fernando; son-in-law Michael Sarlo and grandchildren Benjamin, Brielle and Bransen Fernando, Caroline Sarlo and sister Barbara Knudsen.

Memorials may be given to First Christian Church PreSchool. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her friends and the First Christian Church community.