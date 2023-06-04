February 17, 1946 - May 17, 2023

Linda passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in San Luis Obispo, California on February 17, 1946 to Josephine and Chester Bowden. Linda attended California Polytechnic State University and graduated with a degree in English. While in college, Linda met her husband, George Shaw. They married in 1968 and were married for 55 years before her passing.

Linda earned her teaching certificate and taught in Santa Maria, California before she and George moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1970 where George began a job working at the Oregon State University in the Printing and Mailing Department and Linda worked for the Corvallis School District, teaching at Hoover Elementary School.

Linda and George raised their three children in Corvallis, Oregon. They lived in an amazing neighborhood on Pettibone Drive for 20 years.

Linda continued to teach, she especially loved to teach 4th grade. She taught at Sublimity Elementary School for 15 years before retiring. She enjoyed teaching about the history of Oregon. She had many teacher friends that she continued to enjoy lunch with.

After her retirement, Linda and George traveled with friends and family all over the world. She especially enjoyed Hawaii, and Europe. She also loved being a grandmother. She babysat, baked, went to sporting events, taught sewing and enjoyed camping with all of her 9 grandchildren.

Linda was an active quilter, often joining friends for quitting lunches. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 15 years, delivering meals all over Corvallis.

Linda is survived by her husband, George Shaw, children Julie (Shaw) Bixler, Bonnie (Shaw) Noll and Duane Shaw and nine grandchildren, Melanie, Elijah, Maci, Abe, Delaney, Olivia, Zoey, Carlie and Ava.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Oregon Food Share. Linda will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.