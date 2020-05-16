Linda Irene Jones

Linda was on a bowling league for many years. She truly loved the competition.

Family came first to her; she had a love like no other for her nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was known to so many as “Mama Linda” the Caretaker.

Linda had a great sense of humor; we know she got that from our mom. She had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh. She was always cheerful and fun, even though her tough battle with cancer. She was one of the bravest and strongest people I know. She knew she was loved by so many and wanted you all to know in return that you meant the world to her.

Linda is survived by her siblings: Charlotte (George) Bradley of Dayton, Ohio; Gary Michael (Pam) Jones of Sunriver, Oregon; Diana Derrickson of Redmond, Oregon; Bonnie (Steve) Kelso of Alsea, Oregon; and April DeFoor of Salem, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Dean Jones; her niece, Corrie Starost; and her great nephew, Leslie Michael Gulde.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Salem Cancer Center, nurses and doctors, First Call Home Health Care, First Responders, and the Corvallis Cancer Center.

