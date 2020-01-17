Linda G. Richmond

June 28 – January, 11, 2020

Linda Gjelsteen Richmond of Corvallis passed away on January 11, 2020 due to complications of influenza. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments, including her husband Bob, her daughter Kristen Clausen Sestric, Bob’s daughters Jennifer and Beth, and Linda’s sister Karen.

Linda was an artist who transformed most everything she touched into art, including her home. She relished time in her studio with her grandson Zachary Sestric, a partner in playful creativity and the light of her life.

Linda was a calm and gracious force. She was beloved for her open and generous spirit. Never speaking unkindly of anyone, she tended and treasured her friendships and family.

In addition to the loved ones mentioned above, she is survived by three more grandchildren and three nieces.

Donations may be made in Linda’s name to the Art Center Corvallis.

