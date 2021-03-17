Linda Estill

August 5, 1952 – March 15, 2021

Linda Kay Estill, 68, of Lebanon, died Monday at her home.

Linda was born August 5, 1952 in Lebanon, the daughter of Melvin and Luella Moe. She was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1970. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Arctic Circle in Albany.

Linda married Richard Estill on July 26, 1976 in Reno, Nevada. They settled in Lebanon where Linda had held the position of secretary at the Moose Lodge and also the secretary for the Lebanon Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.

Linda was a member of the Lebanon Moose Lodge. She enjoyed knitting, crafting, reading, canning and going to the coast. She had made numerous hats and blankets for local hospitals and donated school supplies to many organizations. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband Richard; son Kerry and granddaughter Elizabeth Fuston. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Beverly Kennel and brother Gary Moe.

A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.