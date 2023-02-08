August 1, 1944 - January 18, 2023

CORVALLIS - Linda (Beth) Daniel was born in Texas. Ten years ago she moved to Corvallis where she died after a long battle with cancer. Beth was active in the community politically and socially. She was a member of CARE, ORCA, and ran the Corvallis Bernie Sanders office. She was a phenomenal pie baker and baked them for a previous governor of New Mexico. She graduated 6th in her class at UNM.

She is survived by her daughter Julee, grandchildren, Noah and Aubrey, her son Daniel, his wife Cat and their baby Gracie, her sister Marilyn, and her beloved dogs, Montey and Minnie.

Call (541) 829-3700 for info on celebration of life this Spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CARE.

Beth will be missed by both her family and family of activists. She walked her talk.