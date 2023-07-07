March 3, 1943 - June 29, 2023

Linda Ann (Utley) Freeman born March 3, 1943, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the age of 80 years old.

She was the eldest of three children born to Wesley Harold and Bonita Utley. After the births of her two brothers, Wayne and Steve, the family moved to Albany. Linda attended Knox Butte school and Albany Union High School.

Linda married Ken Hastings and they divorced shortly after the birth and death of their three-day old daughter Traci Lyna Hastings in 1962.

Linda remarried and became a stepmom to Renee Freeman. Linda found great happiness in being her mom. After her divorce, Linda left Sacramento, California and returned to Albany, Oregon. She lived at the Geary Street Apartments and made close friends out of her neighbors. She had friends in Idaho, California, and Oregon that were family to her. She was surrounded by friendship, love, and laughter. Her friends meant the world to her.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Traci and Renee, brother Wayne, and great-nephew Aaron Breeden.

Linda is survived by her brother Steve and sister-in-law Rae Utley, sister-in-law Judy Utley, nieces Joumie (Tony) Ligterink and Kelly (Todd) Breeden, nephews Chris (Carrie) Utley, Mark Utley, and by 6 great and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.

A huge thank you to the Meadowlark Senior Living Facility Care Partners for taking great care of Linda for the last six months of her life. May her sense of humor and quirkiness live on. You were all a great comfort to her in her final days.

No celebration of life will be planned. Donations can be made in her honor at any V.F.W. or to the National Kidney Foundation.