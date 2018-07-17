Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Linda Ann Norton Lambert

1942 — 2018

Linda Ann Lambert, 75, died on July 7, 2018, of COPD-related illness.

Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, Linda’s family moved to Corvallis in 1943 and then on to Dallas, Oregon, in 1949.

Upon graduation from Dallas High School in 1960, she moved to Southern California to pursue a career in acting. Attractive and musically gifted, she completed studies at the Pasadena Playhouse School of Performing Arts in 1962. While pursuing acting, she found work on the Apollo moon landing project as a technical illustrator for North American Aviation’s design of the command module and portions of the Saturn 5 booster rocket.

Linda returned to Oregon in 1970 and in 1975 married Harold J. Lambert. Together they formed a house cleaning business in Salem, Oregon, later moving to Albany, where they spent the rest of their lives.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. Norton (1915-1989) and Alberta M. Johnson Norton (1916-2010). Her husband Harold died in 2012.

She is survived by her brother Robbie L. Norton of Scio; and nephews Rick Norton of Bend, Oregon and Dan Norton of San Clemente, California.

Linda requested that no funeral services be held and asked that her obituary include a statement that her life was severely impacted by addictions to nicotine, alcohol and prescription drugs.

She will be interred next to her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

