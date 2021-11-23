May 14, 1945 - November 5, 2021

Linda Ann Berndt died peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on November 5, 2021. She was 76.

Linda was born in Seattle to Ira and Dorothy Hemingway, the eldest of 5 siblings. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and later Washington State University. In the summer of 1963, Linda was awarded the Red Cross Award for her bravery leading 20 youth campers to safety after their boat capsized in Puget Sound. Soon thereafter, Linda met the love of her life, Jerry Berndt while teaching elementary school in Ollala. They married in 1969 and enjoyed a beautiful life together. Following Jerry's work they lived in Oregon, Virginia and Colorado. Albany, Oregon became her home for 40 years where she raised her 4 babies, Matt, Spencer, Nathan and Emily.

Throughout life, Linda was passionate about contributing to her community. She joined the parish of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. She volunteered for many including: FISH, the Soup Kitchen, Cub Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, CASA, numerous school camps, and the League of Women Voters. Linda was a leader of the ERA movement and an elected member of the Watseco Water District in Rockaway.

In her work life, Linda taught elementary school, ran after-school programs, and became a program director at the Albany Boys and Girls Club. She loved mentoring youth. Later she became a vocational counselor at the Childrens' Farm Home & GED instructor at Linn Benton Community College.

Linda was a big sports enthusiast. She played basketball in high school and college and loved fishing, beach combing, and camping. Linda was a spirited fan of all sports teams her children and grandchildren played on. She loved the Blazers, Mariners and Beavers.

Her children and her husband were her top priorities. She loved them all to the moon and back. Linda's heart was big. She was a mom to many friends. She always opened her home and her heart to those in need.

Linda and Jerry retired to their home on the Oregon Coast. Here she loved being surrounded by the beauty of the coast, fishing in the bay and enjoying family visits.

Linda battled Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the last 11 years. She and her family met many amazing and dedicated health care professionals over the years during this fight. We want to thank them for the love and skill they provided to help us all get through this process. Linda passed away on November 5th of complications from COVID even after being vaccinated twice.

Linda is survived by her husband Jerry, her children Matthew, Spencer, Emily and Nathan, and her grandkids Henry, Sam and Jonica. She had many sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda asked that if you would like to donate to her memory that your donations go to the Oregon Food Bank.

There will be a celebration of life for Linda at noon on December 10th at Camp Magruder in Rockaway Beach. A buffet lunch will be served. Space is limited with COVID Protocol in place. RSVP to berndtemily3@gmail.com.