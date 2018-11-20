January 5, 1926 — November 18, 2018
Born in Promise, Oregon, January 5, 1926, to Alfred and Promise Carper, Lilly was the eighth child of twelve. The family moved to Rochester, Washington when she was three years old, due to her father’s illness, remaining there until she was 16.
At her father’s passing, the family then moved back to Wallowa County, where she graduated from Lostine High School in 1944. She married her high school sweetheart, Calvin Harper, changing her last name from Carper to Harper.
Calvin was called to serve in World War II, Uncle Sam taking him to India, while Lilly stayed home. She delivered their first son, David Calvin, in June of 1945. David died the day the war ended, on August 14, 1945. Cal returned home in February of 1946.
During this difficult time, alone at David’s death, she felt her own heart’s deep need of a greater help. She called for God’s true ministers, which her own mother had accepted years earlier. She surrendered her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and found the comfort her heart needed, and brought her joy until the end of her days.
Calvin and Lilly had four more children, Linda Franklin (Jere) of Chetwynd, British Columbia, Doug Harper of Millcreek, Washington, Heather Eblen of Albany (Mom’s sweetest caregiver), and Cindy Good (Dale) of Moses Lake, Washington.
She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She worked various jobs, mostly in secretarial positions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin on May 15, 2015; siblings, Lena Benthine, Fred Carper, Ila Beckwith, Wilma Cooke, Violette Johnson, Emery Carper, Alfred Carper, Thelma Carper, Kenneth Carper, and Derald Carper; son, David; dear grandson, Aaron Harper; and infant great-grandson, Tyler Good.
Lilly is survived by her dear sister, Phyllis Stokes, who lives with her husband, Dean, in Salem, Oregon.
Donations may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home. PO Box 156, Albany, OR, 97321. A special thanks for their heartfelt TLC to our sweet mom.
Online condolences may be left for the family at fisherfuneralhome.com.