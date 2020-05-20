× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 2, 1938 – May 13, 2020

Lillie May Hood (May) was born on August 2, 1938 to Jewell (Hooe) and Raymond McBride. As a young child, the family moved to Oregon where May’s sister Jerrie (Sterba/Austin) was born.

May and Jerrie’s parents divorced when the girls were young and Jewell married Robert Moore. Two other sisters were born into the family (Mary Lou Moore and Patty Wafford).

The family lived in Lobster Valley and then Philomath, where May graduated from Philomath High School.

May met and married Vernon Clinton Hood (also from Philomath) in December 1959. They lived their entire married life (60 years!) in the Philomath area. In February 1963, they welcomed their daughter Charla to the family, followed by Larry in 1965. Shortly after, they moved the family to the home they built for their family on Gellatly Way and have lived there ever since.

May, first and foremost, loved her husband and entire family more than anything (including her much loved dog, Sassy). She loved dancing, playing the piano, collecting rocks for her rock garden, collecting dishes, buttons, and dolls. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids and kids. She also loved making new friends who quickly became like family to her.