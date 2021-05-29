November 11, 1931 - May 25, 2021

Lillian Luella Ragan, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, May 25, at her home.

Lillian "Lil" was born in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, the daughter of Alfred and Jenny (Stoltz) Pettner. Lil attended Shields school in North Dakota, and then moved to Oregon. She married James Ragan on October 15, 1948, in Reedsport. They later resided in Lakeside, before settling in Lebanon, where she lived for the last 55 years.

Lillian was a homemaker most of her life. She raised her children and helped raise some siblings, grandchildren, and neighborhood children. She was a member of the Lebanon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Lil enjoyed quilting, her yard, and family functions. She will be remembered for her spunky spirit and potato salad.

Lil is survived by her five children; Charles of Aurora, Eldon of Sodaville, Joe, James, and Kelly, all of Lebanon; brothers Clarence, Delbert, and Charles Pettner and sister, Kathy Palmer; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James; and siblings, Bill Pettner, Annie Kruse, Leonard Pettner, Evelyn Wolfgram, Florence Meserve, Marvin Pettner, and Mary Pettner.

A memorial service will be held on June 7, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. via a Zoom link, zoom ID 3465584866 password 507338. A celebration of life will be held on June 19, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Santiam Place (139 Main St., Lebanon, OR). Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.