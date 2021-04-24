May 26, 1923 - March 14, 2021

Lila Lee (Larch) Lewis was born on May 26, 1923 near Clem, Oregon, to Lee Albert and Nellie Lucille (Merritt) Larch. She lived in and around Central Oregon for 18 years before moving to Corvallis to attend college on a 4H scholarship. She attended Oregon Agricultural College, earning a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1945. This was where Lila met her future husband, Charles Stewart Lewis. While Chuck was serving in the Marines during WWII Lila spent one summer in a "Rosie-the-Riveter" capacity in the Portland shipyards. The two were married on April 27, 1945 in Corvallis. Son, Kirk was born in 1948, and daughters, Molly and Charlotte in 1950 and 1952. The family lived in Coos Bay and Roseburg before returning to Corvallis.

In 1962, Lila enrolled at Oregon State University to earn a teaching degree. In 1963 she was likely the only 40-year-old pregnant student at the university. She gave birth to her youngest child, Bev, in 1964 and received her degree in Elementary Education in 1966. This would launch her career in education, first at Fairmont Elementary in Albany from 1966 - 1981, then at North Albany Elementary. She retired in 1985.