May 13, 1934 - November 5, 2021

Lila Kauffman Hoard passed away on November 5, 2021, while at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, due to congestive heart failure. She was 87.

Lila was born in Kenmare, North Dakota, the second of four children to Archie and Edna Kauffman. As a young child, she moved with her family to Molalla, and then to Sweet Home. She attended schools in Sweet Home, Hesston Academy in Hesston, Kansas, and Linn Benton Community College.

While at Hesston, Lila met Richard Bergey and they married in 1952. Their first two years of married life were spent in Rocky Ford, Colorado, serving with a Mennonite Church Voluntary Service Unit. In 1962, they returned to Oregon and settled in Albany. They were blessed with three sons and a daughter. Richard and Lila divorced in 1973. Lila was then married to Gerald Hoard from 1975 to 1984.

Lila held a variety of jobs including clerical positions with Linn County, the State of Oregon and Outdoor Fence Company and a teaching assistant at LBCC. In addition, she enjoyed working as a volunteer for Senator Jeff Kropf at the Oregon Legislature. Lila spent time volunteering at FISH of Albany, the MCC Etcetera Shop in Lebanon, and the Quail Run Assisted Living gift shop in Albany.

She enjoyed her family and friends, working crossword puzzles, playing bingo, reading, travel and all spectator sports. Her favorite pastime was putting together jigsaw puzzles. Lila also enjoyed and appreciated her church family at Albany Mennonite where she was a member.

Lila is survived by her brother, Ray (Tina) Kauffman, of Albany; her three sons, Ronald (Cathy) Bergey, of Salem, Ric (Synthia) Bergey, of Albany, and Dale (Lesa) Bergey, of Wenatchee, Washington; and by daughter, Donna Bergey. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceding Lila in death were her parents, brother, Junior Kauffman and sister, Vesta Steiner.

A memorial service will be held at the Albany Mennonite Church on Thursday, November 18, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lila's memory may be made to FISH of Albany or to the Western Christian School in Salem.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at the Evergreen Hospice House for their compassionate care during Mom's final days.