Lieutenant Colonel Ronald (Ron) Charles Clement

February 5, 1945 - August 24, 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald (Ron) Charles Clement, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with his loving wife Linda (Lin) Clement by his side at the Willamette Springs Memory Care home in Corvallis, Oregon.

Ronald Clement was born on February 5, 1945 in Vallejo, CA to his parents Charles "Charlie" and Jean "Peggy" Clement. Ron decided to join the Army and enrolled in ROTC at Oregon State University (OSU). He and Lin met at the University and they married August 5, 1967. Ron graduated from OSU with his Bachelor's degree in Forestry Engineering in 1967 and his MBA in 1968. Ron completed the Army Ranger Program in 1971 and completed the Army Command & General Staff college in 1982.

Upon graduation, he went on to serve in the Vietnam War as a decorated member of the Army Corps of Engineers. After serving in Vietnam, Ron and Lin began a lifetime of travel – first with the military, and then later as they spent winters in Arizona and toured the world on their annual cruises. Always excited to explore a new port of call!

After retiring from the Army at the rank of Lt. Colonel after nearly 22 years, he and Lin relocated back to Corvallis, Oregon, where he began a second career with Farmer's Insurance. As a fan of this wonderful community since college, he quickly established his new business and always had time for a quick fishing trip to the Alsea River or a quick OSU Beaver event – football, basketball, and gymnastics were particular favorites!

Lt. Colonel Ronald C. Clement was an accomplished engineer, a loving husband and father, and a brave and honorable soldier. His active community involvement included the Elks, VFW, MOAA, and the American Legion. Throughout his life, you could always find him boating, crabbing, fishing, and hunting. A true outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife, Lin, two children: Lisa Graham and her husband Jeremy Graham, Ronald Clement Jr and his wife Kelly Clement, and his sister, Diane Gieg. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Ethan Graham and Brady Graham. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Clement, and his faithful lab Rocky.

There will be a memorial service held at the McHenry Funeral Chapel (206 NW 5th St. Corvallis, Oregon) on September 9th at 2 PM. The Clement family welcomes any and all stories, photos, and memories that Ron's family, friends and colleagues would like to offer. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Benton County VFW.