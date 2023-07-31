August 13, 1963 - June 19, 2023

Libby Ten Pas-Hunter was born August 13, 1963 to Henry and Lorraine Ten Pas of Corvallis, Oregon. She was the sixth of six children and from the beginning, she exhibited her independent and confident self.

She graduated from Baldwin High in Maui Hawaii and Oregon State University. She received her master's of education from Oregon State. She was born to be a teacher in an education family. She taught at Linn Benton Community College and Columbia Basin Community College as a tenured professor. She was known as an effective and caring instructor.

Libby was married to Richard Hunter. They loved all animals and were known to rescue rabbits and cats. Libby was predeceased by her parents and here oldest brother, John.

She is survived by William Ten Pas, Lyn McNeff, Sue Anderson and Thomas Ten Pas. Libby will be missed for her bright smile, intelligence, empathy and caring.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Good. Samaritan Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.