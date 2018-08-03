January 4, 1952 — July 30, 2018
Lewis Floyd Hines Jr., 66, of Albany, passed away on Monday at his home.
He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Soft spoken with a generous smile, Lew was a source of strength and encouragement to those around him.
His faith in God, a foundational tenet of his life, was evident in his interest, acceptance, and warmth for others.
A past adventurer of mountain tops and roaring rivers, his love of nature fueled a career in the outdoors, working 35 years in the Albany Parks Department.
A man of many hobbies, Lew was a carpenter, mechanic, bowler, and foremost a teacher to many more than he ever realized.
He is survived by his wife, Andi; daughter, Audrey; and sons, Tom and Lew.
In lieu of flowers, please support Lew’s passion to help homeless animals by donating a financial gift in his name to Safe Haven Humane Society, which can be left at the service or mailed in directly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 6, at the funeral home, with a private family burial in Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
