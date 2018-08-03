Subscribe for 17¢ / day

January 4, 1952 — July 30, 2018

Lewis Floyd Hines Jr., 66, of Albany, passed away on Monday at his home.

He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Soft spoken with a generous smile, Lew was a source of strength and encouragement to those around him.

His faith in God, a foundational tenet of his life, was evident in his interest, acceptance, and warmth for others.

A past adventurer of mountain tops and roaring rivers, his love of nature fueled a career in the outdoors, working 35 years in the Albany Parks Department.

A man of many hobbies, Lew was a carpenter, mechanic, bowler, and foremost a teacher to many more than he ever realized.

He is survived by his wife, Andi; daughter, Audrey; and sons, Tom and Lew.

In lieu of flowers, please support Lew’s passion to help homeless animals by donating a financial gift in his name to Safe Haven Humane Society, which can be left at the service or mailed in directly.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 6, at the funeral home, with a private family burial in Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lewis Floyd Hines Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments