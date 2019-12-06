Lewis Andrew Tate

July 4, 1937 — October 27, 2019

Lewis A. Tate of Corvallis, passed away peacefully early on the morning of October 27, with Ruth, his loving wife of 58 years by his side.

Lewis was born in Long Beach, California, the oldest son of Oscar and Isabelle Tate (Lewis). He graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in 1955, earned an associates degree from Long Beach City College and became an x-ray technician at area hospitals, where he met his sweetheart and bride of 58 years, Ruth.

Lewis and Ruth were married in 1961 at Lakewood Village Community Church and settled locally while he continued his education. He earned a bachelors degree in Biology from California Polytechnic University in Pomona, and accepted a position with Oregon State University managing the Botany department’s agricultural field lab. He proudly tended the farm for his entire career, working countless early mornings and long hours until his retirement from the university.

Throughout his life, Lewis pursued and enjoyed many hobbies including fly fishing, winemaking, growing vegetable and flower gardens, and outings to area lakes and rivers. In his later years, he was simply happy to spend quality time at home with with his wife Ruth, friends and family, sharing meals and stories about his life and adventures.