November 13, 1922 — October 26, 2019
Leta Evelyne Gillett was born November 13, 1922 in Bruster, Kansas. Her parents were Royal Lenard Criswell and Maude Elizabeth Gordon Criswell and her siblings were Bernard Sylace Criswell, Oliver “Bob” Gaylord Criswell, Mabel Grace (Criswell) Pacula, Othmer “Bud” Thomas Criswell, Ola Ellen (Criswell) Drew, Julia Madeline (Criswell) Long, and Viola Lula (Criswell) Rogers. All preceded her in death.
She was one year old when her parents moved to Sarbin, Nebraska to be around a lot of their family.
Then, when Leta was 13 they moved to Marcola, Oregon.
In 1943, Leta married Willard Gillett and they lived on a farm in Halsey. They then moved to Prineville and had children, Ellen Mae (Gillett) Hayes, whose spouse is Dale L. Hayes, Collene Marie (Gillett) McKechnie, whose spouse is Bill McKechnie, Eugene LeRoy Gillett, whose spouse is Deanna Johnson Gillett, and Luella Elizabeth Gillett, who preceded her mother in death.
Leta is also survived by four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
Leta was a seamstress and loved doing fancywork. She also loved teaching Sunday school. She is with her Lord now.
A graveside service will be held for Leta at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Alford Cemetery in Harrisburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.