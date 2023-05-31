Lester M. Yoder
August 26, 1934 – May 16, 2023
LEBANON - Lester was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 26, 1934 to Frances L. (Bebb) and Melvin Yoder.
Lester married Donna M. (Baxter) on April 4, 1953. They celebrated their 70th Anniversary this year.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his older brother Elmer and baby sister. Lester leaves behind his beloved wife Donna as well as his four children, Bruce (Char), Cindy (Dale), Susan and Gary (Peggy); eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Lacomb Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers please made a donation to your favorite charity or Lacomb Bible Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.