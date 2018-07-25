Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 24, 1939 — July 22, 2018

Lester “Leroy” Savage, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1939, in Grants Pass to Lester Lincoln and Juanita (Pitts) Savage and was raised on the Savage Family Homestead in Roque River.

Leroy married Kathryn Marie Ballantyne on November 1, 1961, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and later settled in Lebanon in 1968. He worked for Morse Brothers as a truck driver for more than 17 years, retiring in 2002.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends and loved his grandkids dearly.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Kathryn Savage of Lebanon; sons, Michael and his wife, Becky of Albany, Gary Savage and his wife, Tara of Lebanon, and Ken and his wife, Diana also of Lebanon; three brothers; eight sisters; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Haylee, Zoey, and Kiera.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 30, at the Area 1 Shelter at Waterloo Park.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Celebrate
the life of: Lester “Leroy” Savage
