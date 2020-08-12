You have permission to edit this article.
Leslie Stevens

Leslie Stevens

August 4, 1965 – July 29, 2020

Leslie Miner Stevens, 54, formerly of Albany, has passed away in Broomfield, Colorado following a hard fought battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Wade Stevens - WAHS class of 1984 - and her son, Chase and daughter, Paige, along with her mother, Nancy Miner, and father, Bob Miner and sister, Lisa, brothers Mike and Mark and in-laws, Art and Melinda Stevens of Albany. Leslie was born and raised in Los Angles, California, graduated from Cal State-Chico and Lewis and Clark School of Law in Portland. At the time of her death, she was working as a lawyer for Lexipol out of Texas. She will be sorely missed.

