January 20, 1934 - September 7, 2023

Leslie Raymond Hamilton of Halsey, Oregon passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his heavenly Father on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Leslie was born in Sheridan, Oregon. As a youth Leslie accepted Christ as his personal savior and received his greatest strength from his strong faith in God. As a young man he worked with his father and brothers in the logging industry.

Leslie and Phyllis were married on October 24, 1954, in Albany, Oregon. They were married nearly 69 years. They moved to the Albany area in 1960, where he eventually owned and operated his own truck.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hamilton, daughter Carlita Stutzman (Marvin), son Randy Hamilton (Jennifer), and daughter Marla Armstrong (Greg). Grandchildren; Tim Stutzman, Ronda Hathaway, Justin Hamilton, Drew Hamilton, Kip Hamilton, Rudy Hamilton, Catlyn Bawm, Ree Armstrong-Sumi, Tilli Slusarenko and seventeen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Matilda Hamilton, brothers Gene Hamilton, Wally Hamilton, sister Ruby Smith and son Gary Hamilton.

A memorial service will be held on September 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place, Albany, Oregon 97322.