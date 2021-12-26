 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

Leslie "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr.

  • 0
Leslie "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr.

June 20, 1962 – December 13, 2021

Leslie James "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr., was born on June 20, 1962, to Les and Jan Glasser, in Anchorage, Alaska. After moving to Lebanon at the age of 9, Jim began his love for golf, a love that carried through his life and was shared with many.

He left this world on December 13, 2021, leaving behind his life partner, Dani Glasser, with whom he raised four children: Mitchell Glasser, Nicklaus Glasser, Eddie Newell and Trista Newell. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, most recently Ashton C. Glasser. He is survived by three sisters, Vickie, Frankie and Mickie, and many beloved nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Community Chapel at Ames Creek, 42250 Ames Creek Rd., Sweet Home, OR 97386.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News