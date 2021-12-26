Leslie "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr.

June 20, 1962 – December 13, 2021

Leslie James "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr., was born on June 20, 1962, to Les and Jan Glasser, in Anchorage, Alaska. After moving to Lebanon at the age of 9, Jim began his love for golf, a love that carried through his life and was shared with many.

He left this world on December 13, 2021, leaving behind his life partner, Dani Glasser, with whom he raised four children: Mitchell Glasser, Nicklaus Glasser, Eddie Newell and Trista Newell. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, most recently Ashton C. Glasser. He is survived by three sisters, Vickie, Frankie and Mickie, and many beloved nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Community Chapel at Ames Creek, 42250 Ames Creek Rd., Sweet Home, OR 97386.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.