Leslie Gordon Hoefer
August 26, 1941 - August 2, 2023
Leslie Gordon Hoefer was born to Gordon and Hazel Hoefer of Albany, Oregon on August 26, 1941. Leslie married Dena in 1960. Together they built a life in the Dever-Conner community by farming. Leslie's life took him on many different adventures; he was a farmer many of the years they raised their family. Leslie went on to captain a fishing boat in the Prince William Sound and Cordova Alaska. In most recent years, he owned and operated a trucking company and farm & garden business.
Leslie was proceeded in death by sister Pat Ford, and is survived by his wife, Dena Hoefer, brother, Jack Hoefer and wife Rita, son, Bobby Hoefer and wife Shari, son Ryan Hoefer, daughters Shari Jones Tonee Nollen, and Sherri Perlenfein. Leslie and Dena shared 62 years of marriage, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Services will be held for Leslie on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Fisher's Funeral Home in Albany at 1:00pm. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.