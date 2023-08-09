Leslie Gordon Hoefer was born to Gordon and Hazel Hoefer of Albany, Oregon on August 26, 1941. Leslie married Dena in 1960. Together they built a life in the Dever-Conner community by farming. Leslie's life took him on many different adventures; he was a farmer many of the years they raised their family. Leslie went on to captain a fishing boat in the Prince William Sound and Cordova Alaska. In most recent years, he owned and operated a trucking company and farm & garden business.