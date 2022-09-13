Leslie G. Adams

September 12, 1936 – September 4, 2022

ALBANY - Leslie was born in Pasadena, California. He entered into peace in Albany, OR on September 4, 2022.

As a young man growing up Les surfed, had a pet Kudamundi and a skunk. He attended an all-boys Catholic School. He participated in football, track & field and school plays often playing the female roles because he loved making people laugh. He loved electronics & building things.

Les joined the Navy in 1955 and served proudly in the submarine service. He retired as a Chief Radio Operator and was a skilled Cryptographer. He served on both diesel and nuclear submarines including USS Bashshaw 241, the USS Scorpion 589, and the USS Gato 615. The USS Scorpion was lost at sea and remains on Eternal Patrol. Decades later he still talks about the 99 sailors and friends that were lost. While serving on the USS Scorpion he met and married Rita Banks in Mystic, CT in 1961. They were married 58 years. Together they raised six children, 13 grandkids and several great-grandkids.

After retiring from the Navy they moved to Lebanon OR in 1977. Les worked at the Griggs Mill, Champion Mill, and Ace Hardware in Albany.

Les enjoyed being active and always had several projects. He obtained his pilot's license and flew a small Cessna. Les built the family's first color TV from a Radio Shack kit. He enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, gardening, fishing, and canning. Making model boats in bottles, Pysanky, Ukraine Easter Eggs and Faberge type decorated eggs. He made lap quilts for the veteran's home. The last few years he was obsessed with beaded art. Les volunteered at the St. Vinny's food bank in Lebanon every week for over a decade.

He was preceded in death by his sister Nadine; wife Rita; and son Richard.

He is survived by daughters: Leslie, Sally and Theresa, all of Albany; sons: Robert of Lebanon and Joseph of San Diego.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Oregon. The family will hold a private interment of ashes at Roseburg National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lebanon St. Vincent DePaul.

Sailor, rest your oar! Your watch has ended.