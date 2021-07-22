Leslie Fae Grossnicklaus Barrett Bjornbak

After retirement she met Ken Bjornbak and they married in 2007. Ken and Leslie were members of the Emmaus Lutheran Church. Leslie had previously been a member of the Lutheran churches of Coos Bay, Myrtle Point and North Bend where she had taught numerous Sunday School classes.

Leslie will be remembered as a warm and loving person who accepted you for being yourself without judgment. She enjoyed the bright and colorful things in life, wearing colorful scarves, she loved flowers and gardens, she enjoyed singing and she named all of her cars. Leslie didn't drink coffee but she would make it because she liked the smell of fresh brewed coffee. She described her personality as eclectic, loved her cats and admittedly was not a housekeeper.

She hosted many holiday gatherings over the years and she would tell you to come early so you could help her clean the house. She was an excellent cook but would tend to add some unusual ingredients to her stuffing (clams and fruit) which were not overly popular with her family.