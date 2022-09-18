Les Whittle

Dear Dad,

September 3, 2022 is your day, a blessed return to our heavenly Father.

You were an amazing man to many. As founder of the Benton County Veterans Memorial, you realized there was nothing in Benton County to honor our veterans.

So, you and mom set your wheels-a-turn'n; and designed what became an icon in Corvallis... Because of you the community has gone on to honor our veterans living and passed with dignity.

We're proud to say you truly deserved the honor bestowed upon you, as Senior First Citizen, for your dedication to our veterans.

You were a visionary. Not only did you found the Memorial, but you created the first-ever Honor Guard in Corvallis, which recognized and honored our veterans passed. As an educator you worked in partnership with local schools to educate students about the importance of "remembering" what Memorial and Veterans Days are about. You will always be remembered when you guided granddaughter, Jennifer Kreft-Yarrow to put on the first-ever Veterans Day program at Cheldelin Middle School, years later to present "The Colors" at its Veterans Day programs.

You had a great rapport with your students at Corvallis High, teaching Vocational and Distributive Education and Personal Finance, for over 25 years. Many of your students still drop you cards today, saying how much they appreciated your class, your kindness and wisdom. As a businessman you managed Acme Shoe Store, which is now 5-Star Sports. It was through your business wisdom that you built up a strong respect throughout our community, still felt strongly today. You were well-known by parents for your compassion in making sure their children had shoes that fit properly. Having a daughter, Becki, born with club feet, you saw first hand the importance of proper care of children's feet. You, then and today are regarded with great respect.

You worked hard to put food on the table and a roof over our heads while still attending OSU. (We kids can still hear you and mom endlessly typing your college papers long into the night.) You and daughter, Becki both graduated in 1972, she from Corvallis High and you from OSU with an MEd. She was so proud to share that day with you. You instilled in us the value of hard work and perseverance. And thanks to you, we went on to fulfilling careers.

As kids we remember our countless fishing trips on the Alsea River, attempting to catch that prize-a steelhead-only to return empty handed. Still it didn't matter because the best part was returning to the old pick up for a pbj, hot cocoa, and spending time with our dad. The other day we found the huntin' gloves you used to wear when we went pheasant hunting, and recalled how, if our hands got cold, you'd have us slip them on. (Those oversized, red fuzz and leather gloves fit perfectly today.)

Our sister, BethAnn, passed away last year, but we know she would "thank you" endlessly for taking amazing care of her. She was born with a life-threatening birth defect, with your encouragement she on to become a doctor.

John says, "You instilled in us the meaning of a firm hand shake, and your word stood on that hand shake, while looking the other in the eyes. No written contracts would overcome your word and that hand shake."

You had a passion for baseball, playing shortstop, second base, and left field.

This love for "the game" was passed onto your children and grandchildren. Today, Grandson Alex can knock a ball out of the yard. "Batter up!"

Your C.B. nickname was "Jelly Bean", which later spilled over to when we had a boo-boo and you would give us jelly beans to cure all. This healing tradition has carried over to our own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

As a veteran of the United States Navy, you served our country during the Korean Conflict. You were stationed in Kwajalein and were part of a radiation study. You served with valor and honor and received an honorable discharge. You always shared with us, "I would serve our country again."

October 2016, South Willamette Valley Honor Flight was a highlight for you. You were able to visit the Korean Conflict Memorial in your honor.

As a young man you met our mom, Anita Self, in Sedalia, Missouri. Mom wrote about what a hard worker you were at 16. You worked as a fry cook and had a newspaper route to earn money to take care of your mom, our Grammy Whittle.

You and mom met on a blind date and became high school sweet hearts. You won Mom over with a corsage of carnations, which you continued to give her on all special holidays until she passed in 2001.

Dad, our family would be remiss if we didn't say that with your passing, we are heart-sick. We have all turned to you for your wisdom, integrity, guidance, love, and your undying patriotism to our country. You embraced your family with endless love.

Wife, Anita Self-Whittle (deceased); Children: Becki Whittle-Goslow and (Bill Goslow, deceased), BethAnn Cooley (deceased) and husband, Len; John Whittle and wife, Denise; Grandchildren: Tim, Matt, Chris Cooley, Jennifer Kreft-Yarrow, (and Scott Yarrow), Brian Kreft (and Ediyana Kreft), and James (and Chandra) Whittle; Great-grandchildren: Logan and Sean Cooley, Alex Cooley, Alex Yarrow and Emery Kreft.

Dad, you were loved by your family and community. You have had a huge impact and made a difference in the lives of many.

We love you Dad, Becki and John.

A military memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home. September 15, at 8:30 AM. Followed by a private family service at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at 12:30 PM.

The family asks that you support a veteran through making a donation to:

South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, 2217 40th Ave. S.E. Albany, Oregon 97322.