December 9, 1952 - February 14, 2023

Les Pliskin, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on February 14th. He was born in Chicago to Mildred and Irving Pliskin on December 9, 1952. He graduated from Niles Township High School East Division in 1970, with a full scholarship from G. D. Searle & Co for the six-year medical program at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He graduated with distinction in 1976. Les completed his Family Practice Residency at S.I.U School of Medicine in Springfield, IL, where he met his future wife, Nancy Owens. He was board certified in Family Practice and Emergency Medicine.

He and Nancy left Illinois in 1979 to explore the Northwest, settling in Corvallis, where Les began a long and successful career at Lebanon Community Hospital, 30 years as an ED physician, 10 years as ED Director and his final 11 years in Urgent Care. He was appointed to the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital Board in 1991 and to the Samaritan Health Services System Board in 1998, where he was a strong leader and passionate about the mission of building healthier communities, serving on both boards until his death. Les was a teacher at heart, spending several years as EMS Director in Linn County and more recently working with medical students and residents on rotation in Urgent Care from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific NW in Lebanon. He retired in 2018, but continued part-time through 2019.

Les could not have been a more devoted and loving husband, dad and grandpa. His family meant the world to him. He meant the world to his family. He and Nancy celebrated their 41st anniversary in late January. He was such an involved and proud dad of Jessica and Ben. His time as "Grandpa" to Ellie and Will gave him immense joy. They were drawn to the light and warmth of his laughter, hugs, big heart, and playful nature.

Les brought a sense of humor, positive attitude, and quiet strength to life, even in the years when he faced serious health challenges. In 1980 he planted his first vegetable garden and a lifelong hobby was born. He enthusiasticlly shared his produce and gardening tips with friends, neighbors and co-workers over the next 42 years. An avid sports fan, especially football, he was a long-time supporter of Oregon State athletics. Les was a gentle and generous man, a big-picture thinker, and laughed as much as anyone at his own puns. He possessed a keen intellect, hearty laugh, and energized any room with his presence.

He especially enjoyed conversations about sports, history, wines, politics and travel. Since 2013, he and Nancy had enjoyed more time to travel, both in the U.S. and abroad, visiting many states and countries.

Les is survived by wife Nancy, son Ben (Whitney Heffernan) Pliskin, grandchildren Eleanor (Ellie) and William (Will) Pliskin, brothers Philip (Sandy) Pliskin, and Steven (Cheryl) Pliskin, brothers-in-law Robert (Mary Ann) Owens and William (Christine) Owens, nieces Michelle (Chris) Franklin and Monica (Justin) Dugan, nephews Joey (Dione) Pliskin and Taylor( Alyssa Lamontagne) Owens, grandnephew Colin Dugan, cousins and his adopted Oregon family of friends. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. in Dennis Hall Community Center, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St. Parking is limited in the lot but available at First Baptist Church at 9th St. and Monroe. Donations in Les' memory may be made to Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation (samhealth.org/Giving) or to Community Outreach, Inc of Corvallis ((communityoutreachinc.org).