July 8, 1935 — December 14, 2018
Today we join with each other in the Lord to celebrate the full life of Leroy Reeser of 83 years. Leroy is from Albany and after a courageous battle with cancer, was called home to be with our Lord as God’s plan for him was fulfilled. The Lord took him home peacefully as all of his loved ones were with him.
Leroy was born in New Deal, Montana on July 8, 1935 to Walter and Laura Reeser.
He met the true love of his life and married Iva Faye Goodman on October 3, 1959 who preceded him in death on July 13, 2014.
Leroy was a Military Police Officer in the Air Force branch of the military and was stationed in Germany for several years until he and his family moved to Albany, where they built their home and proudly raised their four daughters. He retired from Ore-Met in 1996 and he and Ivy spent the next several years traveling the country and living life to its fullest.
Leroy had two siblings, Myrna Dade and Larry Reeser, who passed away earlier this year in February 2018.
He is survived by his four daughters, Loretta Wonderly, Teri Siefker, Lynda Reeser and Sharon Reeser; seven grandchildren, Amanda Wonderly, Justin Sims, Jeremy Sims, Amber Sims, Stephanie Siefker, James Reeser and Aaron Reeser; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous foster children and extended loving family and friends, all of which were precious to him.
Leroy was an avid fisherman, and thoroughly enjoyed exploring God’s world with his family and friends. He would always have an entertaining story or two to share with anyone who would listen. He was certainly an inspirational, moral man and a role model for many young people to follow. He will most certainly be missed and loved, but knowing that he and Ivy are now re-united in heaven shows that God’s plan for them has come full-circle. “That’ll work!” – Leroy Reeser.
His wish was to not have a public service, but to remember him in life and enjoyment.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice located in Albany.
The Reeser family would like to once again extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House and Samaritan Home Health Care for their continued support and accommodations for both Leroy and Ivy Reeser. We greatly and sincerely appreciate the sympathy and support during these times and extend our heartfelt thanks to all those involved.