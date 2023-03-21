November 23, 1947 - March 17, 2023

LeRoy Dean Bickford, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. He was born in Redmond to Raymond Allen and Marguerite Marie Neva (DeWitz) Bickford.

He served as a Specialist 4 in the United States Army from 1967 - 1969, working with heavy artillery in Vietnam.

LeRoy has lived in Sweet Home from 1950 until the present. He graduated fro Sweet Home High School in 1966. He worked for Willamette Industries for 28 years in Sweet Home and Wah-Chang in Albany for 18 years.

He loved traveling with his family. He also enjoyed attending school and sporting events for his children, grandchildren and the community, and playing bingo with is wife.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Linda Bickford whom he married in 1967; daughter Shellie Marler; siblings: Ron, Willie and Frank Bickford; 5 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his son Shaun Bickford; parents; siblings: Allen, Rayetta, John, Shirley and Bonnie.

Viewing will be 10 am - noon Thursday March 23rd at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 1pm Thursday March 23rd at Gilliland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held in May, time and date to be announced. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com