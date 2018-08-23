April 5, 1933 — July 22, 2018
Leone Ethel Larrabee peacefully went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
She was born April 5, 1933 in Racine, Wisconsin to Andrew and Ethel Adzima.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon; brother, Glenn Adzima; sisters-in-law, Naomi Frosland and Diana Larrabee; brothers-in-law, Leon Adkins and Donald Frosland.
Leone is survived by her brother, Richard (Arlys) Adzima; her daughter, Gloria (Doug) Nordyke; son, Ken (Laurie) Larrabee; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Leone’s life at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 230 Clover Ridge Rd NE in Albany.
Donations in her memory may be made to Healing Hearts Ministry or Albany Grace Point Church Building fund.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.