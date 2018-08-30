November 22, 1932 — August 27, 2018
If you're reading this, a bright light and big personality has left to find other adventures. Leonard “Van” Van Regenmorter is leaving a big hole in many lives and hearts with his passing on August 27 2018. Acclaimed storyteller, Renaissance man, accomplished businessman and most of all, good friend and fantastic father, Van made the most of every minute he spent on earth. Born November 22, 1932 in Worthington, Minnesota, he was the sixth of eight children of Henry and Nellie Van Regenmorter.
After serving three years in the Army during the Korean War, he met and married Hildy Renken, beginning life together in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
His career in engineering and technology started at Honeywell Aerospace working on Mercury, Gemini and Apollo projects. This was followed by years at Control Data Systems and a move to Oregon, where he accepted a position with a successful tech start-up company.
On top of a rigorous work ethic and zeal for excellence, he always found time for fun and volunteering. He worked with SCORE for over 20 years after retiring, sharing his business and financial acumen with numerous clients. There was always time for card games, board games, games of skill, athletic prowess and trivia. He was as good with words as he was with numbers. Nothing made him happier than being the “one to beat.”
He was optimistic, competitive, funny, at times inappropriately so, he expected a lot but always gave more. He was slow to judge and quick to help. He gave solid advice, but only when asked. And he was always singing. He was an extraordinary man who will live on in his family's hearts and in everyone who cherishes his memory.
If you knew him, you were lucky. He would want us all to live our best lives, be good people, travel more and complain less.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Hildy; his cherished daughters, Terry (Laurence) Moffitt and Linda Van (Lee) Powell; four adored granddaughters, Lauren (Nicholas) Alderson, Sarah (Patrick) Hamaker, Maddy (Taylor) Doolen and Cali Powell; his amazing great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mackenzie Alderson; sister, Alyce Krause of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Donald Van Regenmorter of Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, Van hopes you’ll consider a donation to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Foundation.
Services for Van will be at 2 p.m. on September 8 at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, 15505 NW Springville Road, Portland.