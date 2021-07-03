November 13, 1972 – June 24, 2021

Leonard "Squeeky" Skelton, Jr. passed away unexpectedly June 24, 2021.

Leonard was born in Salem, to Lenny and Sandra Skelton. Leonard excelled in sports and artistic drawing throughout middle and high school and was well liked by all he came in contact with.

In recent years, Leonard worked as a welder at Selmet.

Leonard loved camping and fishing, spending time at the river, going to Woodburn dragstrip, and being with his family. He was always quick to laugh and smile, and loved to joke around. He loved telling stories of his adventures, some unbelievable but all true.

Leonard is survived by his children, Kyle, Tyler, Amanda (Steve), Nathan, Chasadee and three grandchildren, his sister, Christy, and two brothers, Jamie and Cody, along with several extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

He will be greatly missed by all the family and friends that loved and supported him throughout his life. He was truly a one of a kind guy and someone you would never forget you met. This isn't goodbye, but see you later.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.