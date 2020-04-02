Leonard Roy Zucker, 73, of Scio, returned to his heavenly home on March 25, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. He was at home surrounded by his family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him during this time and ultimately gave him peace.
Leonard was born in San Diego, California. He lived in El Cajon, California from age six through graduation from El Cajon High School. Leonard met Sharon in 1969 in El Cajon. Sharon was umpiring a softball game, and Leonard was coaching one of the teams playing. They were married June 13, 1970. Leonard and Sharon moved up to Oregon in 1972 and settled in Lacomb.
Leonard served in the Army from 1967 until his honorable discharge in September of 1978. He served a tour in Korea when the Pueblo was seized. After his discharge from the Army he joined the Reserves until his Retirement in October of 2006. Leonard started as a police patrolman in Jefferson in 1972. He was hired by the Lebanon Police Department later that year. He graduated from the police academy in 1973. He served the City of Lebanon from 1973 to 1997, when he retired as Lieutenant.
Leonard played clarinet beautifully, and was competitive in band growing up. He also played in church. Leonard and Sharon were members of Lebanon First Baptist, and were a part of the choir for a few years. Leonard enjoyed playing sports his whole life. He loved coaching and cheering on all of his children throughout the years, whether it was sporting or horse/4-H events. Leonard liked watching sports on television, especially Oregon and Oregon State games. He was often found watching police shows (and liked pointing out what they were doing wrong).
Leonard was one of a kind. He had a beautiful smile and a great laugh. Leonard was strong, regimented, and loving. He was a very hard worker and a great provider. Leonard was a fierce protector of anyone he loved and cared for. He will be greatly missed.
Leonard is survived by his wife Sharon of 50 years. Son Chris (Leelyn) Zucker; Daughters Jamie (Josh) Morris, Lori (Russell) Mathiasen, and Tami (Blake) Keesecker. Grandchildren Madison, Brooklyn, and Dawson Zucker; Nolan Morris; Coy and Cooper Mathiasen; Hannah, Benjamin and Katie Keesecker. Brother Darryl (Helen) Zucker and sister Jeri (Hal) Nollett. Brother-in-laws John Richette and Jim Ricketts. As well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Also lifelong friends Betty Patterson, Irwin and Kathy Hampton, and Mike and Gail Mann.
He was preceded in death by his son Jeremy Scott Zucker, parents Andy and Bethyne Zucker, brother Cliff Zucker, and granddaughters Emma Mae and Myla Grace Morris.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society (541-928-2789) or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House (541-812-4662).
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
