Leonard Pete Phillip Roth

Leonard Pete Philip Roth was born on February 12, 1932 in Albany, Oregon to Philip and Amelia (Steckly) Roth. He would grow up in Albany and would go on to graduate from Albany Union High School. After high school Pete would enlist in the United States Army before being honorably discharged on August 10, 1956. He would return to Albany where he would work on the family farm. He would continue farming his own property for the rest of his life. In 1952, Pete would marry Donna Rae Uken in Albany who he met through friends. On May 9, 2022, Pete passed away on his farm in Albany, Oregon. He was preceded in passing by his parents Philip and Amelia; and siblings, Loren, Earl, Clayton, and Rosie. He is survived by his children, Doug (MaryAnn), Bob (Dorla), and Mel; grandchildren, Joyce, Ben, Kyle, Kody, and Kasey; and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place on August 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. 34726 Goltra RD SE Albany, OR 97322.