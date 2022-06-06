Leonard Franklin Shaw passed away Saturday evening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon at the age of 97. He was born in Portland, Oregon to Leon and Alma Shaw on March 10, 1925. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 77 years, daughter Janice Keim (partner Jay Middleton), son Ronald Shaw (wife Jennifer), and son Norman Shaw (Seattle), seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Also by his brother Howard and sister Barbara Roberts. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and his work with the Army Corp of Engineers took him on wonderful adventures to Micronesia, Japan, Europe, and Saudi Arabia. He was a member of the Lions Club and before the pandemic hit, he enjoyed taking part in the activities at the senior center and hiking the many trails around Corvallis. Especially the trails at the Arboretum. He loved traveling all over the world and never met a stranger he couldn't start a conversation with. He will be remembered fondly by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family cabin (built by his mother in 1911) in Rockaway, Oregon sometime this summer.