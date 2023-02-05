September 29, 1945 - January 20, 2023

Leonard E. Christman, went by Chris but known to many as Papa, passed away January 20, 2023 at the age of 77.

Leonard had a huge heart, welcoming smile and a twinkle in his eyes that made you feel safe. He was ready and willing to help anyone with anything. After his family, his love was building and riding 3 wheeled motorcycles.

Leonard is survived by his wife of 57 years Glenda Christman, Daughter Tammy Lindgren (Phill), Son Kevin Christman (Stacey), God Daughter Kim Blocker, Grandchildren Gerame Lindgren, Sydney Beil (Keenan) and Justin Hursh. Siblings Jeannie George, Eva Christman, Richard Christman, Patsy Moore and Dorothy George (Steve).

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Corvallis, OR at Reser Stadium.