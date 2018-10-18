February 8, 1949 – September 12, 2018
The morning of Wednesday, September 12, 2018, Leonard (Len) Charles Hainz II passed away at the age of 69.
Len was born on February 8, 1949 in Lebanon, to Doris Jean and Leonard Charles Hainz.
Len graduated from North Eugene High School in 1967. Following four terms at Oregon State University, Len joined the Navy and was stationed on Guam. Upon leaving the service in December of 1970, Len reentered Oregon State University earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1974.
Len was an expert in reactive metal, electron beam (EB), and vacuum technologies. His career began as an intern at Teledyne Wah Chang and ended as a consultant through Hainz Engineering Services, which he formed in 1988. He worked with numerous companies and traveled extensively to support his projects. Len also actively contributed to the EB Melting and Refining Conference for over 25 years.
Len married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Ginger) Nygaard, in December of 1970 and settled in Albany. They welcomed their son, Leonard (Chuck) Charles III, in 1976.
His work then moved the family to The Dalles, Oregon, where daughter Melissa Ann was born in 1978. Following a work project in Utah, the family returned to Albany in 1981 and established their current home. Len was a dedicated provider and a loving and attentive father and husband.
While work and family kept Len busy, he also made time to support his community. He assisted with coaching the South Albany High School (SAHS) golf team during the ‘90’s. He designed the press box, concessions, and restrooms for the stadium at SAHS. He was active with Greater Albany Rotary Club, supported the Albany Carousel Project, and most recently served on the Board of Directors at Central Willamette Credit Union.
Len was an avid golfer, outdoorsman, and cyclist. His love of golf began as a teenager and continued his entire life. He missed his goal of “shooting his age” twice, once with a 3-under 69 (at 68 years old) and later a 2-under 70 (at age 69).
Len enjoyed the wild places of Oregon, particularly exploring the wilderness around Three Fingered Jack and on numerous family camping, fishing, and backpacking trips. Len was introduced to cycling by his son and became an avid cyclist. He enjoyed analyzing heart rate and GPS data from his rides almost as much as the rides themselves.
Len was preceded in death by father, Leonard; mother, Doris; and sister, Colleen Bellisle.
Len is survived by his wife, Ginger; son, Chuck and wife, Shauna; daughter, Melissa and boyfriend, Travis Rios; sister, Carol Bishop, nephew Cameron and niece Corissa; nephew Robert Bellisle and family; niece Kristina Bellisle and family; and numerous sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and granddogs.
A celebration of Len’s life will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 3 at Albany Golf and Event Center (formerly Spring Hill Country Club), 155 Country Club Lane, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Len’s memory to the LIVESTRONG Foundation or Cycle Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).