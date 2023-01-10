Leon W. Detweiler

September 8, 1937 – January 5, 2023

Leon W. Detweiler, 85, of Lebanon, died, January 5, 2023 in Albany.

Leon was born September 8, 1937 in Crete, Nebraska the son of Jake and Mildred (Riley) Detweiler. Leon resided in Milford, Nebraska where he married Elaine Miller on September 6, 1957. They moved to Lebanon in 1959 and have resided here since that time.

Leon graduated from Linn Benton Community College and was director of plant services at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for 38 years until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he and Elaine traveled by RV to many states & Canada. They also spent every winter in Indio, CA since retiring.

Leon was a member of the Lebanon Mennonite Church and attended Southwest Community Church in Indian Wells, California.

Leon is survived by his wife Elaine, children Tina and David Koopman and Jeryl and Janelle Detweiler all of Lebanon, brother Wilton Detweiler of Lawrence, Kansas, sister Joyce Jensen of Sheridan, Oregon, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Ruth Moretti.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Lebanon Mennonite Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.