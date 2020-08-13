Leon Helvie

Leon went to be with the Lord with his family surrounding him early on Monday. Leon was married to Minnie Geraldine Johnson Helvie who passed away March 12th, 2003. Leon was married to June Rose Helvie on February 18, 2006 until he passed. He had a large blended family and enjoyed life to the fullest. Leon served in the U.S. Navy, and went to college to earn his bachelor's degree in accounting. There will be no funeral services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Safe Haven Animal Rescue. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.