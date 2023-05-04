January 15, 1946 - February 27, 2023

Leonard Mawson, 77, died in Albany on Feb. 27, 2023, due to complications from pneumonia.

He was the son of Buddy Mawson and Edna Langhorn and was born in Rapid City, S.D.

Len served his country in the Air Force in Vietnam.

He spent his early career working in the bowling industry in eastern Washington, as well as the Seattle and Tacoma areas.

In 1985, Len moved to Albany where he began a career at Lakeshore Lanes. He considered the facility his second home and worked there until the time of his death.

Len was an accomplished bowler who bowled more than forty 300 games and a dozen 800 series. He also won many tournaments.

Len was a member of the Mid-Valley Bowling Hall of Fame.

Len had an outstanding work ethic and expected the same from those with whom he worked. He will be missed by the bowling community.

Len is survived by his sister Margret 'Maggie' Mawson, half-brother Stephen Sleezer of Medford, stepbrothers Michael Sleezer, Chester Sleezer, and Wallace Sleezer, and by his son, Leonard Mawson Jr. of the Tri-Cities. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Lakeshore Lanes, 5432 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany, OR.