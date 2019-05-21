January 27, 1929 — May 9, 2019
Leo E. Griffith of Lebanon passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the age of 90 years.
Leo was born on January 27, 1929 in Tallman, Michigan to Harry and Mary (Warner) Griffith. Leo was the seventh of what would become nine brothers and sisters living and working on a farm that is still producing crops today. Leo grew up during the Great Depression and the farm provided the family a stable existence in lean times.
Leo joined the U.S. Army in February of 1947, spent his deployment in the Philippines and the South Pacific, and was honorably discharged in December of 1949.
On September 29, 1950, Leo married Lyllian H. Tauchus of Fountain, Michigan and shortly afterward they moved to Lebanon. Leo worked several jobs in his life – farming, furniture making, in plywood and lumber mills, but mostly he drove trucks in the forest product industry.
Leo liked to hunt and fish; he liked bird-watching and gardening; he was a good cook and liked to go camping. Leo was a member of the East Linn Lodge No. 44 of the Oregon Freemasons and was honored to help with their good work.
Leo is survived by his wife, Lyllian, sons, Dan (Carol) and Larry; granddaughters, Leslie and Emily (Mark Hoffmann); sisters, Ruth Malusky and Norma Wheaton; brother, Lyle (Fayetta); many nephews and nieces; and extended family, Karen and Andy Cyr and daughters, Deni Daily and Krystina Chai.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Santiam Place, 139 Main Street, Lebanon. Donations can be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.