December 14, 1946 - August 15, 2023

Lenna Griffin, 76, of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii passed away August 15, 2023 at Creekside Inn Memory Care Facility in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho from Alzheimer's. Lenna was born in Salem Oregon to Leonard E. Hamblin and Beulah M. Bea Farver Hamblin on December 14, 1946. Her brother, Cary, joined the family in 1954. Lenna was raised in Albany and attended school there. Her childhood was a happy one filled with many life-long friends and a large extended family. She was involved in several school activities, Yell Squad Leader, Student Council, Ski Club, Albany Union High School and graduated in 1965.

After graduation, she attended Merritt Davis Business School in Salem, Oregon. She married her high school sweetheart, Monte Joe Griffin, on September 3, 1966, in Albany. They were married for 53 years before his passing in 2019. Lenna and Monte began their married life in Rainier, Oregon later moving to Springfield, Oregon. During that time, they enjoyed boating and water sports on the lakes and rivers, attending University of Oregon football games, and spending time with family and friends. One year after vacationing in Hawaii and returning to an exceptionally rainy Oregon; they packed up and moved to Kihei, Maui in 1986 and never looked back! Lenna was sweet, warm, kind, outgoing, and had a great sense of style, both in dress and home decor.

She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their Maui home that Monte had designed. They also shared their home and love with many kitties over the years; most of whom had been strays.

Lenna embraced the Hawaiian lifestyle and enjoyed sea kayaking, whale watching, visiting the lavender fields upcountry, walking on the beach, and visiting the other islands. She held several administrative positions over her career; but especially enjoyed her time working on Maui as an administrative assistant at Maui Marriott Kaanapali. She finished her career at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Lenna's hobbies included gardening, cooking and entertaining.

Lenna is survived by her brother, Cary Hamblin of Lebanon; half-brother Ricky Hamblin of Springfield; cousins Sherri Thorn, Colorado, Stacey (Gary) Burnett, Ohio, and Davene Davy (Wayne) Sellman, Idaho. Monte's nephews Kelly (Kim) Griffin, Idaho, and Perry (Shelly) Griffin, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monte, and her parents.

A Celebration of Lenna's life will be from 2 pm – 4 pm, Saturday, September 16th at Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Avenue NW, Albany Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maui Humane Society, https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/donate-olx/