October 11, 1940 - April 25, 2022

Leland Howard Karns, 81, of Albany passed away Monday. He was born in Loveland, Colorado to Harold R. and Evea M. (Ferguson) Karns.

Leland served in the United States Army as a medical specialist from 1958 until 1961 when he was Honorably Discharged.

He grew up in Sweet Home and moved to Albany in 1973. Leland retired from Harts Nursery as a delivery driver. He enjoyed gardening and scroll woodworking.

Leland is survived by his wife of 60 years Daphine Karns of Albany; daughter Deanna Hart of Scio; son Michael Karns of Albany; sister Joyce Burnside of Pensacola, Florida; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: James Karns, Steven Karns and Marilyn Troub.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 6th at Gilliland Cemetery.

