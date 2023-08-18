June 15, 1981 - November 7, 2020

Leigh Kristine Alexander came into this world on June 15, 1981, along with her twin sister Anne Katherine, and welcomed with open arms by their parents Dell and Capi Alexander and sister Kacey into their family and home in Albany, OR. She peacefully transitioned from this earthly life at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on November 7, 2020.

Throughout her life, Leigh felt most at home in the beautiful outdoors of Oregon - relaxing at her family's rustic mountain cabin near Detroit Lake or walking on the beach near Lincoln City. She enjoyed camping, hiking, playing in the snow, boating and swimming in mountain lakes and rivers. Her favorite destination was Clear Lake in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon; she thought of it as the most sacred place in the world.

While she rarely admitted it, Leigh was an extremely talented artist, primarily using acrylic paint, often in intriguing ways. Her artistry came naturally because she had little formal training. Her high school art teacher commented on how Leigh would combine artistic mediums (e.g. oil and acrylic paint, watercolors, charcoal, graphite pencils, etc.) in ways the teacher never would have imagined! Within the last 10 years, she expanded her repertoire by dabbling in photography and her unique up-close perspectives of the natural world captivated others. Leigh's creativity and artistry also flourished in the form of gardening when she lived and worked at Alpha Farm Intentional Community near Deadwood, OR.

As the Sustainable Organic Garden Intern, Leigh designed, planted and harvested edible and ornamental crops that fed the community and were sold at the weekly farmer's market in Florence, OR. She also found a passion in preserving and canning the fruits of her labor. Leigh attended Southwestern Oregon Community College and received her Associates of Science Degree from Linn Benton Community College. She later received her CNA II certification and dedicated herself to caring for others in medical and social service settings.

She worked at The Corvallis Clinic, served as a medication aide at Orchard Heights Senior Community in Salem, OR, trained office volunteers at Albany Helping Hands, provided live-in care for individuals with disabilities through the Department of Human Services, and cared for residents in skilled nursing settings and adult foster care homes. When her daughter Merrily was born in 2010, Leigh's commitment to caring for others quickly shifted to her own home and facing the demands of single-parenting.

Leigh hosted overnight slumber parties with Merrily's friends, adopted cats that became part of the family, built couch forts, made slime and other gooey concoctions and listened to hours of violin and cello practice. Merrily inherited her mother's natural artistic talents as well as a love for their pets and the out-of-doors.

Leigh is survived by her daughter, Merrily Alexander of Albany, OR, sisters Anne (Ray) McMullen of Lebanon, OR, Kacey Alexander of Weaverville, CA, and father Dell Alexander of Albany; her mother Capi Alexander of Albany, died shortly after on January 25, 2021.

Leigh will be missed by her family and friends that love her and her independent, creative spirit will remain a part of us always.

A Celebration of Life for Leigh and Capi Alexander will be held Friday, August 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry Street SW, Albany, OR. In lieu of flowers their family suggests donations be made in their memory to Albany General Hospital Foundation to support the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.