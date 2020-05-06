March 18, 1972 – April 23, 2020
Leeds Edward Suhaka, 48, of Albany passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born to John and Audrey (Parkins) Suhaka on March 18, 1972 in Smithtown, New York.
Leeds moved to Corvallis in 1978, where he stayed in the Benton County area, graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1990 and attended college in the area. He met Cherie Clough in 1999. They married in 2002 in Corvallis. He worked as a maintenance technician for Comcast until his passing. He was proud to be part of the Comcast Family for over 20 years.
Leeds enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a love for life that showed in all his hobbies, including playing guitar, drawing, hunting, shooting, camping, fishing, driving his 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, and kept in contact with distant friends by online gaming. Especially proud of his community involvement, annual Comcast Cares Day, Coach for Lego Robotic team Ceoto Cheetas, Dirty Dasher, Half Pumpkin Marathon finisher, and blood donor.
Leeds is preceded in death by his late father John “Jay” Leeds Suhaka, and his late grandfather, John Suhaka.
He is survived by his loving wife Cherie Suhaka; his children Jasmine Lee, John Jay, and Jesse (Ticia); granddaughter Leilani Quinn Stafford, from Guam; his Grandmother, Eileen Suhaka of Florida; Mother, Audrey (Dewey) Stokes of Philomath; Brother Greg Edmaiston (Karen Dunn) as well as his children, McKenna and Kylie Edmaiston; His sister Diana (Michael) Saladino and their children, Sidney and Adri of Salem; Cousin Christine and her daughter Destiny Kramer, and Aunt Patricia (Jack) Corwin of Corvallis. His beloved pets, Atticus and Fili.
A private interment was held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Fisher Funeral Home handled Leeds arrangements
