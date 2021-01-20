Lee Hanawalt

September 4, 1935 – January 18, 2021
Lee Kirk Hanawalt, 85, of Albany, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital after a short illness.
Lee was born in Mt. Union, Pennsylvania to Glenn and Ina (Kirk) Hanawalt. He graduated from Captain Jack High School, Mt. Union, Pennsylvania in 1954 and joined the U.S. Navy. Lee served four years active duty on the aircraft carriers Monterrey CVL-26 and Saratoga CV-60 and was honorably discharged in 1958.
He married his high-school sweetheart, Marcella (Rorer) on April 16, 1957.
After leaving the Navy, Lee went to barber school in Wilmington, DE. He was co-proprietor of a barber shop in Newark, Delaware for many years until his retirement.
During his working years he enjoyed playing tennis with his friends. Fishing remained a passion that he shared with his friends and family into his retirement. He was a long-time member of the Sunset Lake (Newark, Delaware) fishing club and kept a detailed journal of his fishing trips.
He was also an avid hiker in retirement and member of the Wilmington Trail Club (Wilmington, Delaware). In his 70's, Lee crossed the finish line with his partner in the Wilmington Trail Club's annual 36-mile "End-to-End" hike with the best time for all walkers.
In retirement, he and Marcella enjoyed traveling across the US and Canada and took memorable trips to Europe and cruises in the Caribbean.
They moved to Albany, Oregon in April 2019 to be closer to their son and his son's family.
Lee was an outgoing people-person who made new friends while walking around his neighborhood.
He was recently a resident of Brookdale Grand Prairie Senior Living.
Lee is survived by his wife, Marcella; son, Kirk Hanawalt and his wife, Erin; brother, Ray Hanawalt of Dayton, Maryland; sister, Rebecca Barkanic of Columbia, Maryland; and grandchildren, Mara and Glenn Hanawalt. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No service is planned at this time. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com