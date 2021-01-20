Lee Hanawalt

September 4, 1935 – January 18, 2021

Lee Kirk Hanawalt, 85, of Albany, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital after a short illness.

Lee was born in Mt. Union, Pennsylvania to Glenn and Ina (Kirk) Hanawalt. He graduated from Captain Jack High School, Mt. Union, Pennsylvania in 1954 and joined the U.S. Navy. Lee served four years active duty on the aircraft carriers Monterrey CVL-26 and Saratoga CV-60 and was honorably discharged in 1958.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Marcella (Rorer) on April 16, 1957.

After leaving the Navy, Lee went to barber school in Wilmington, DE. He was co-proprietor of a barber shop in Newark, Delaware for many years until his retirement.

During his working years he enjoyed playing tennis with his friends. Fishing remained a passion that he shared with his friends and family into his retirement. He was a long-time member of the Sunset Lake (Newark, Delaware) fishing club and kept a detailed journal of his fishing trips.